Louisiana Senate agrees to ban discrimination on hairstyles

(WHSV)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 4, 2021 at 4:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — The Louisiana Senate has unanimously voted to make it illegal for employers to discriminate against someone because of their hairstyle.

The measure strikes at tactics that have targeted Black people who wear their hair naturally.

The bill by New Orleans Democratic Sen. Troy Carter would expand Louisiana’s existing anti-discrimination law, which bars employers from discriminatory practices based on a worker’s race, religion, sex or national origin.

The legislation would spell out that prohibited discrimination on the basis of race includes hair texture and hairstyles such as braids, twists and natural hair.

The Senate’s 36-0 vote Monday sent the measure to the House for debate.

