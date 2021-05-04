No. 7 Arkansas takes series with 4-1 win over No. 14 LSU

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - No. 7 Arkansas took down No. 14 LSU 4-1 in game two of Monday’s doubleheader to take the series.

With the win, the Razorbacks won their first SEC regular-season championship in school history.

Arkansas got on the scoreboard in the top of the first inning on a passed ball to take a 1-0 lead. In the top of the third inning, they would add to their nation-leading home run total with back-to-back home runs to make it 3-0.

Maribeth Gorsuch (2-2) got the start in the circle for the Tigers, her first appearance since April 9. Gorsuch pitched 1.2 innings, allowing one run, on one hit, and struck out one batter.

Shelbi Sunseri came in relief to pitch for Gorsuch in the second inning, and pitched 0.1 innings, allowing two runs, on two hits while striking out one.

Ali Kilponen relieved Sunseri in the third inning and pitched five innings, allowing one run, two hits, and striking out five.

LSU got on the scoreboard in the bottom of the fourth inning with an RBI single from Amanda Doyle.

The Tigers will play their final SEC series of the season against Auburn in Tiger Park. game one of the series is scheduled for Friday, May 7 at 5:30 p.m.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.