Oil tanks burn in Beauregard after lightning strike

Two oil tanks burned in Beauregard Parish Tuesday afternoon. Lightning is believed to have...
Two oil tanks burned in Beauregard Parish Tuesday afternoon. Lightning is believed to have started the fire.(Source: Beauregard Ward Six Fire Protection District No. One)
By Johnathan Manning
Published: May. 4, 2021 at 5:20 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
BEAUREGARD PARISH, La. (KPLC) - Two oil tanks burned in Beauregard Parish on Tuesday afternoon.

The fire is believed to have started around 12:45 p.m. - 1 p.m. when lightning struck an active oil production site on Pete Gimnick Road, said Scott Greenmun, Beauregard’s director of OEP.

The two tanks were fully involved and collapsed, according to information posted by Beauregard Ward Six Fire Protection District No. One, which responded to a mutual aid request from Beauregard Fire District 2.

The fire had spread to the Dyke area around the tanks and to the ground adjacent to the tanks. Firefighters used a deluge gun and firefighting foam to extinguish the remaining fires in the Dyke area and tank.

Greenmun said the fire has been contained and that there is no off-site impact. No injuries were reported.

Louisiana DEQ and Louisiana State Police Hazmat have responded.

