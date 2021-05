14 local teams are set for quarterfinal round in playoffs

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Fourteen Central Louisiana teams have qualified for the quarterfinal round of the LHSAA baseball playoffs set to begin on Thursday, May 6.

Here’s the full schedule: (Home teams are listed second)

CLASS 4A

#8 South Lafourche vs #1 Tioga: 5/7 @ 7 p.m.

CLASS 3A

#9 Jena vs #1 Sterlington: 5/6 @ 6:30 p.m.

CLASS 2A

#7 Fisher vs #2 Rosepine: 5/7 @ 6 p.m.

CLASS 1A

#8 Montgomery vs #1 Oak Grove: 5/6 @ 5 p.m.

#6 LaSalle vs #3 Merryville: 5/7 @ 5 p.m.

CLASS B

#8 Fairview vs #1 Choudrant: 5/7 @ 6 p.m.

#12 Pitkiin vs #20 Monterey: 5/7 @ 5 p.m.

#10 Weston vs #2 Anacoco: 5/8 @ 5:30 p.m.

CLASS C

#8 Starks vs #1 Hicks: 5/7 @ 5:30 p.m.

#6 Hornbeck vs #3 Summerfield: 5/7 @ 5:30 p.m.

#7 Harrisonburg vs #2 Simpson: 5/6 @ 5:30 p.m.

DIVISION III

#9 Holy Savior Menard vs #1 Notre Dame: 5/7 @ 6 p.m.

DIVISION V

#8 Episcopal of Acadiana vs #1 Grace Christian: 5/7 @ 7 p.m.

#6 Family Christian vs #3 University Academy: 5/6 @ 6 p.m.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.