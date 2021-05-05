2020-2021 Golden Apple Teacher of the Year Named

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - On Tuesday evening, KALB and Hixson Autoplex were able to celebrate Cenla’s outstanding teachers in the 2020-2021 “Golden Apple” class.

Every teacher recognized on KALB’s weekly Golden Apple Award segment was invited to a banquet at the Hotel Bentley in downtown Alexandria to be celebrated for their individual achievements in the classroom.

Each teacher was awarded prizes from Hixson Autoplex, including their own permanent shiny apple, a nameplate, a $100 gift card to the Diamond Grill in downtown Alexandria and a certificate for an oil change and detail service at Hixson’s Alexandria dealership. Top finalists also received iPads.

Each teacher submitted an essay to be selected as the “Golden Apple Teacher of the Year.” Becca Foltz was named the 2020-2021 Golden Apple Teacher of the Year, taking home a brand new car from Hixson Autoplex.

Becca Foltz of Nachman Elementary was named the 2020-2021 Golden Apple Teacher of the Year. (KALB)

This year’s finalists are:

Teacher of the Year - Becca Foltz, Nachman Elementary

2nd Place - Delanie Jackson, Alexandria Senior High School

3rd Place - Heather Tiley, Rapides Academy

4th Place - Claire Dauzat, Georgetown High School

Sylvia Davis of Holy Savior Menard received an award for having the most years of service, with more than 40 years as an educator.

