6th family of crew member files lawsuit against Seacor

The Seacor Power capsized on Tuesday, April 13.
By WAFB Staff
Published: May. 4, 2021 at 9:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (WAFB) - Another lawsuit has been filed in the Seacor boat tragedy.

The family of missing crew member Jason Krell has filed the latest suit.

The family claims Seacor told the boat to leave port, despite severe weather warnings.

The company has yet to comment on any litigation.

This makes the sixth lawsuit filed.

