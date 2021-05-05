Alexandria mayor files civil suit after city council overrides budget veto

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The City of Alexandria and Mayor Jeff Hall have filed a civil suit in the 9th Judicial District Court in Rapides Parish against the Alexandria City Council after five members of the council voted Tuesday night to override his veto of the amended city budget. The lawsuit lists all seven council members individually and as members of the council.

On April 20, the city council amended the mayor’s proposed 2021 budget for the city. Mayor Hall vetoed the amended budget on April 27. A two-thirds majority of the council was needed to override that veto, which was accomplished Tuesday night in a 5-2 vote with members Gerber Porter, Jim Villard, Reddex Washington, Cynthia Perry, and Catherine Davidson voting in favor of the override. Councilmen Chuck Fowler and Lee Rubin voted against it.

The lawsuit states that “two of the City Council’s Budget Amendments violate the Home Rule Charter, and are thus legally impermissible.”

The City claims that without declaratory and injunctive relief, “the illegal and improper Budget Amendments will be implemented and enforced.” Specifically, the mayor said he had problems with the council’s decision to give more money to the Alexandria Police Department and one that defunded the city’s mayor-appointed public safety commissioner position that’s currently held by Daryl Terry. District 4 Councilwoman Catherine Davidson made this amendment and said they wanted to use Terry’s $113,183 salary as a new line item in the budget designated for recruiting officers for APD.

“The allotment of $2 million for police officer pay raises and increased fringe benefits will be a continuing obligation extending into future budget years; there have been no studies conducted and no funding analyses prepared in relation to the City’s ability to meet the continuing $2 million obligation for police raises and fringe benefits,” the lawsuit states.

The lawsuit also states that the budget amendment “nullifies the Mayor’s salary and fringe benefits negotiations with the Police Union; the cited Budget Amendment also significantly damages the City’s negotiating position as to any other Union Contract provisions that could be affected by the prospect of salary increases and additional benefits.”

The matter will be heard before Judge Monique Rauls on May 17 at 9:30 a.m.

You can read the suit below:

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.