Body found in Red River in Caddo Parish
Published: May. 5, 2021 at 12:09 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - A body was found in the Red River in Caddo Parish Wednesday morning (May 5).
The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office confirms the body was found around 9:30 a.m. off Highway 1 near Lock and Dam 5 on the Red River.
This is a developing story. No other information is currently available. We will update this story when we know more.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.