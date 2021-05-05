Body found in Red River in Caddo Parish

CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - A body was found in the Red River in Caddo Parish Wednesday morning (May 5).

The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office confirms the body was found around 9:30 a.m. off Highway 1 near Lock and Dam 5 on the Red River.

This is a developing story. No other information is currently available. We will update this story when we know more.

