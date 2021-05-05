CLTCC students earn record 57 medals in Louisiana SkillsUSA Championships

ALEXANDRIA, La. (CLTCC) - In a record-setting performance, 57 Central Louisiana Technical Community College (CLTCC) students earned medals at the Louisiana SkillsUSA Competition, with 21 Gold, 20 Silver and 16 Bronze medals. The 21 Gold Medal winners will advance to compete in the SkillsUSA National Championships in June. The National Championship is scheduled to take place in Atlanta, GA.

SkillsUSA is a national organization where students, instructors and business and industry partners work together to produce a “highly skilled” American workforce.

“SkillsUSA is an incredible program, and we have seen increased participation from our students every year,” said Chancellor James Sawtelle. “We have grown from a handful of students competing in seven categories in 2019 to 129 students competing in 25 categories this year. To have our students earn 57 medals with 21 advancing to the National SkillsUSA competition is truly remarkable. I’m extremely proud of our students for putting forth the extra effort to further develop their skills and compete to be the best. These results show the positive rewards that can come from hard work and dedication to improving your education and job skills.”

“Regional competition was held in February and March at various CLTCC campuses,” explained CLTCC Director of Student Affairs Meredith Rennier. “Regional winners traditionally compete in the state championships. However, due to COVID-19 health protocols, many of this year’s competitions were held virtually rather than in-person.”

“I am incredibly proud of our CLTCC SkillsUSA students,” said Stephanie Gaspard, student advisor. “With all the adversity they have faced this academic year because of the adjustments we have had to make due to COVID-19, they never lost their focus or dedication and they managed to rise above it all while striving to be the best of the best. It is amazing to see.”

Competition results are as follows:

Architectural Drafting

Gold – Jasmine Washington, Alexandria Campus

Cosmetology

Gold – Tammy Tousaint, Natchitoches Campus

Silver – Emilee Smith, Natchitoches Campus

Bronze – Ariana Jackson, Natchitoches Campus

Customer Service

Gold – Abigail Parham, Alexandria Campus

Silver – Aerionna Lee, Alexandria Campus

Bronze – Heather Wesse, Alexandria Campus

Electrical Construction Wiring

Gold – Kory Lear, Alexandria Campus

Silver – John Bercier, Sabine Campus

Extemporaneous Speaking

Gold – Kaye Cummings, Alexandria Campus

Silver – Valencia Standfield, Alexandria Campus

Bronze – Heather Wesse, Alexandria Campus

Health Knowledge Bowl

Gold – Ashley Cole, Tyrone Augustine, Uroob Atta, Natasha McNett, Alexandria Campus

Silver – Sabrina Hebert, Daniella Lowry, Kaye Cummings, Brianna Clark, Alexandria Campus

Bronze – Kourtnee Parker, Payton Daigrepont, Callie Stroud, Valencia Standfield, Alexandria Campus

HVACR

Silver – Roger Hemion, Alexandria Campus

Job Interview

Gold – Abigail Parham, Alexandria Campus

Silver – Daniella Lowry, Alexandria Campus

Bronze – Aerionna Lee, Alexandria Campus

Medical Math

Gold – Natasha McNett, Alexandria Campus

Silver – Kasey Patton, Huey P. Long Campus

Bronze – Antonio Robinson, Alexandria Campus

Medical Terminology

Gold – Cammie Hoover, Ferriday Campus

Silver – Uroob Atta, Alexandria Campus

Bronze – Kasey Patton, Huey P. Long Campus

Nursing Assistant

Gold – Sabrina Hebert – Alexandria Campus

Silver – Tyra Liggins, Alexandria Campus

Bronze – Karlye Parnell, Alexandria Campus

Practical Nursing

Gold – Callie Stroud, Alexandria Campus

Silver – Ashley Cole, Alexandria Campus

Bronze – Payton Daigrepont, Alexandria Campus

Technical Computer Applications

Gold – Evan Jackson, Alexandria Campus

Technical Drafting

Gold – Martha Butts, Alexandria Campus

Silver – Tanner Dauzat, Alexandria Campus

Welding

Gold – Kurt Martin, Ward H. Nash – Avoyelles Campus

Silver – Shedrick James, Alexandria Campus

Bronze – Brady Rome, Lamar Salter Campus

Welding Fabrication

Gold – Jeremy Hunt, Arius Thomas, Nathaniel Ashton, Lamar Salter Campus

Silver – Anthony Oby, Cameron Reviere, Cameron Nicholas, Ward H. Nash – Avoyelles Campus

Bronze – Johnathan Fountain, Terry McGrough Jr, Norman Sepulvado, Sabine Valley Campus

Welding Sculpting

Gold – Shelby Creel, Huey P. Long Campus

Silver – Karlton Davis, Ferriday Campus

