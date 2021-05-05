CLTCC students earn record 57 medals in Louisiana SkillsUSA Championships
ALEXANDRIA, La. (CLTCC) - In a record-setting performance, 57 Central Louisiana Technical Community College (CLTCC) students earned medals at the Louisiana SkillsUSA Competition, with 21 Gold, 20 Silver and 16 Bronze medals. The 21 Gold Medal winners will advance to compete in the SkillsUSA National Championships in June. The National Championship is scheduled to take place in Atlanta, GA.
SkillsUSA is a national organization where students, instructors and business and industry partners work together to produce a “highly skilled” American workforce.
“SkillsUSA is an incredible program, and we have seen increased participation from our students every year,” said Chancellor James Sawtelle. “We have grown from a handful of students competing in seven categories in 2019 to 129 students competing in 25 categories this year. To have our students earn 57 medals with 21 advancing to the National SkillsUSA competition is truly remarkable. I’m extremely proud of our students for putting forth the extra effort to further develop their skills and compete to be the best. These results show the positive rewards that can come from hard work and dedication to improving your education and job skills.”
“Regional competition was held in February and March at various CLTCC campuses,” explained CLTCC Director of Student Affairs Meredith Rennier. “Regional winners traditionally compete in the state championships. However, due to COVID-19 health protocols, many of this year’s competitions were held virtually rather than in-person.”
“I am incredibly proud of our CLTCC SkillsUSA students,” said Stephanie Gaspard, student advisor. “With all the adversity they have faced this academic year because of the adjustments we have had to make due to COVID-19, they never lost their focus or dedication and they managed to rise above it all while striving to be the best of the best. It is amazing to see.”
Competition results are as follows:
Architectural Drafting
- Gold – Jasmine Washington, Alexandria Campus
Cosmetology
- Gold – Tammy Tousaint, Natchitoches Campus
- Silver – Emilee Smith, Natchitoches Campus
- Bronze – Ariana Jackson, Natchitoches Campus
Customer Service
- Gold – Abigail Parham, Alexandria Campus
- Silver – Aerionna Lee, Alexandria Campus
- Bronze – Heather Wesse, Alexandria Campus
Electrical Construction Wiring
- Gold – Kory Lear, Alexandria Campus
- Silver – John Bercier, Sabine Campus
Extemporaneous Speaking
- Gold – Kaye Cummings, Alexandria Campus
- Silver – Valencia Standfield, Alexandria Campus
- Bronze – Heather Wesse, Alexandria Campus
Health Knowledge Bowl
- Gold – Ashley Cole, Tyrone Augustine, Uroob Atta, Natasha McNett, Alexandria Campus
- Silver – Sabrina Hebert, Daniella Lowry, Kaye Cummings, Brianna Clark, Alexandria Campus
- Bronze – Kourtnee Parker, Payton Daigrepont, Callie Stroud, Valencia Standfield, Alexandria Campus
HVACR
- Silver – Roger Hemion, Alexandria Campus
Job Interview
- Gold – Abigail Parham, Alexandria Campus
- Silver – Daniella Lowry, Alexandria Campus
- Bronze – Aerionna Lee, Alexandria Campus
Medical Math
- Gold – Natasha McNett, Alexandria Campus
- Silver – Kasey Patton, Huey P. Long Campus
- Bronze – Antonio Robinson, Alexandria Campus
Medical Terminology
- Gold – Cammie Hoover, Ferriday Campus
- Silver – Uroob Atta, Alexandria Campus
- Bronze – Kasey Patton, Huey P. Long Campus
Nursing Assistant
- Gold – Sabrina Hebert – Alexandria Campus
- Silver – Tyra Liggins, Alexandria Campus
- Bronze – Karlye Parnell, Alexandria Campus
Practical Nursing
- Gold – Callie Stroud, Alexandria Campus
- Silver – Ashley Cole, Alexandria Campus
- Bronze – Payton Daigrepont, Alexandria Campus
Technical Computer Applications
- Gold – Evan Jackson, Alexandria Campus
Technical Drafting
- Gold – Martha Butts, Alexandria Campus
- Silver – Tanner Dauzat, Alexandria Campus
Welding
- Gold – Kurt Martin, Ward H. Nash – Avoyelles Campus
- Silver – Shedrick James, Alexandria Campus
- Bronze – Brady Rome, Lamar Salter Campus
Welding Fabrication
- Gold – Jeremy Hunt, Arius Thomas, Nathaniel Ashton, Lamar Salter Campus
- Silver – Anthony Oby, Cameron Reviere, Cameron Nicholas, Ward H. Nash – Avoyelles Campus
- Bronze – Johnathan Fountain, Terry McGrough Jr, Norman Sepulvado, Sabine Valley Campus
Welding Sculpting
- Gold – Shelby Creel, Huey P. Long Campus
- Silver – Karlton Davis, Ferriday Campus
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2021 CLTCC. All rights reserved.