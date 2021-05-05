Former deputy city marshal files federal suit against office, claiming harassment

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - A former deputy with the Alexandria City Marshal’s Office has filed a federal civil suit alleging violations of the Civil Rights Act, the Americans with Disabilities Act, the Employment Discrimination Act, and the Whistleblower Protection Law for retaliation she said she faced while employed at the office.

Patricia ‘Kay’ Watley claims that throughout her employment, her “coworkers and superiors subjected her daily to a pattern of verbal and physical sexual harassment”.

Among those claims, she said someone used a taser on her behind, slapped her behind, sniffed her hair, and requested that she perform sexual acts, among other claims.

In the lawsuit, she states that City Marshal Jerome Hopewell and Chief Deputy Steve Boeta ignored her complaint and met her with “hostility”.

Deputies Harry Robertson and Chris Pruitt are also listed as defendants as well as an unnamed insurance company.

Watley claims she was punished for reporting violations of law and ultimately resigned from the office.

Watley is being represented by Most and Associates out of New Orleans. The City of Alexandria said it will not comment on the lawsuit at this time.

You can read the suit here:

