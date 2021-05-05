Grant Parish student recognized for selfless actions

GRANT PARISH, La. (KALB) - A Grant Parish Jr. High student has earned the title of “hero” for his selfless actions.

Michael Morris was on a bus the morning of March 24, 2021, when it overturned and landed in a ditch on Highway 8 in Colfax.

After Grant Parish School Board Superintendent Paxton Teddlie reviewed security camera footage from the bus, he says he couldn’t help but notice Michael’s efforts to keep other students calm and help them off the bus safely.

Michael says he remembered some things from school bus safety reviews that students have twice a year and that’s what helped him get everyone to safety.

“At the beginning of the year and then after, when we start the second semester, we go over a little preview of what to do in case of an emergency on the bus and how to use the exits and everything,” said Morris.

He says he’s not a hero and what he did doesn’t make him different from anyone else. But one person who was on the bus with him says otherwise. That person is his little sister, Sara.

“I remember being very scared and then I remember him coming up to me and telling me that I was fine, and he was going to help me get out. I’m proud of him,” she said.

The Grant Parish School Board presented Michael Morris with a plaque in recognition of his selfless actions at the May board meeting with his family there to watch and support him.

