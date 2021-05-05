Advertisement

Louisiana College to hold commencement for class of 2021 at Coliseum May 8

Alexandria Hall at Louisiana College in Pineville, Louisiana.
By Dr. Elizabeth B. Clarke
Published: May. 4, 2021 at 7:32 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
The following was released by Louisiana College:

PINEVILLE, La. - Louisiana College will confer degrees on 244 graduates Saturday, May 8 at 10 a.m. at the Rapides Parish Coliseum in Alexandria.

One-hundred eighty undergraduates and 64 graduate students from December and May will receive their diplomas.

In addition, 29 graduates from the Class of 2020 will be participating in the ceremonies. All 2020 graduates were invited to participate, as their commencement was upended by the COVID-19 pandemic.

U.S. Rep. Mike Johnson, who represents Louisiana’s fourth district in Congress, will be the commencement speaker. Currently serving as Vice Chairman of the House Republican Conference, he holds one of seven Republican elected positions in the House. Johnson was first elected in 2016 and serves as the assistant whip for the 117th Congress.

Johnson also serves on the House Judiciary Committee and the House Armed Services Committee. He holds a Juris Doctorate from Louisiana State University Law School.

Louisiana College will bestow honorary doctorates on Johnson, and Houston media mogul Earl Heard, who attended LC in the 1960s. A posthumous honorary doctorate will be awarded the late Louisiana Gov. Jimmie Davis, LC Class of 1924.

In addition, President Rick Brewer will recognize four with distinguished service awards. The honorees are:

  • Janie Wise, women’s missions and ministries strategist for Louisiana Baptist Convention
  • The late Dr. Bill Robertson, pastoral leadership team director for Louisiana Baptist Convention (posthumous award)
  • Dr. Dewey Dunn (‘56) and his wife, Bobbie Dunn (’57), of Nashville. Dr. Dunn taught at Vanderbilt University, and specialized in gastroenterology and internal medicine at the VA Center in Nashville. He is a founding member of the Baptist Medical Dental Fellowship. The Dunns have served together on more than 100 mission trips.

Everyone in attendance will be required to wear a mask to meet COVID-19 safety guidelines.

Copyright 2021 Louisiana College. All rights reserved.

