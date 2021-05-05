Advertisement

Louisiana deputy heading home after nearly 150 days fighting COVID-19

Sgt. Charles "Chuck" Warren is scheduled to return home on May 5 after nearly 150 battling COVID-19.
Sgt. Charles "Chuck" Warren is scheduled to return home on May 5 after nearly 150 battling COVID-19.(Facebook/TPSO)
By WVUE Staff
Published: May. 4, 2021 at 3:00 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, La. (WVUE) - A high-ranking sheriff’s deputy in Tangipahoa Parish is headed home after a months-long fight for his life with COVID-19.

A spokesperson for the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office says Sgt. Charles Warren will finally head home after nearly 150 days in the hospital, during which time he was placed on a ventilator, coded several times, and endured a roller coaster of ups and downs.

Sgt. Warren is scheduled for release on May 5 and will begin the next phase of his recovery.

“We couldn’t be more happy for proud!” a Facebook post read.

Warren is a retired veteran with four deployments under his belt and has spent the last 29 years in law enforcement.

“A true HERO. Congratulations!!!!” the post concludes.

