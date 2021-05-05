Louisiana deputy heading home after nearly 150 days fighting COVID-19

TANGIPAHOA PARISH, La. (WVUE) - A high-ranking sheriff’s deputy in Tangipahoa Parish is headed home after a months-long fight for his life with COVID-19.

A spokesperson for the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office says Sgt. Charles Warren will finally head home after nearly 150 days in the hospital, during which time he was placed on a ventilator, coded several times, and endured a roller coaster of ups and downs.

Sgt. Warren is scheduled for release on May 5 and will begin the next phase of his recovery.

“We couldn’t be more happy for proud!” a Facebook post read.

Warren is a retired veteran with four deployments under his belt and has spent the last 29 years in law enforcement.

“A true HERO. Congratulations!!!!” the post concludes.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved