LSU proposes increasing price of women’s basketball tickets

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - On the same day the LSU Board of Supervisors will be asked to approve a $2.5 million dollar contract for new Head Women’s Basketball Coach Kim Mulkey, it will also be asked to increase the price of season tickets for that particular sport.

LSU said Mulkey’s contract will also include a $1,000 per month vehicle allowance, $80,000 per year in personal travel, an optional membership the University Club and a buyout of her existing employment contract at Baylor.

LSU Women's Basketball Ticket Prices (Source: LSU Athletics)

The board will vote on both issues during its regular board meeting Thursday.

On the highest end of the scale, women’s basketball season ticket holders will be charged $250 per season for courtside tickets, in addition to a newly required $1,000 per season contribution to LSU’s Tradition fund, if approved.

LSU said the proposed increase would be phased in over the next four years.

The documents presented to the board for review say, with sell-out crowds, women’s basketball tickets could generate $1.7 million in revenue by 2022.

Mulkey’s contract includes a guaranteed annual pay of $2,505,000. LSU says Mulkey’s salary will come exclusively from Athletic Department funds, and not from the state general fund or tuition dollars.

Mulkey’s pay would increase each year, over an 8-year contract, to end at nearly $3.3 million dollars in the final year.

The coach would also be eligible for incentives based on how well her team does, including a $150,000 bonus for a national title, $15,000 for a “Coach of the Year” title, and $65,000 for a Southeastern Conference regular season championship.

