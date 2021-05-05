Advertisement

Pineville Christian Academy opening in August

By Jojuana Phillips
Published: May. 5, 2021 at 6:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - Through Heart of Worship Church, Pineville Christian Academy will be opening in August for the 2021-2022 school year.

The school will teach a Christ-centered curriculum (Abeka) for Pre-K through fifth grade. They’re currently working to get classrooms together and in the process of adding on to the existing building that’s being used for the school.

Registration is open online, and there are some teaching positions that need to be filled.

Pineville Christian Academy will have an open house on Monday, May 10 at 6 p.m.

