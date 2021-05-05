Advertisement

Rapides Parish School Board approves tax bonus checks

By KALB Digital Team
Published: May. 4, 2021 at 10:43 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - Rapides Parish teachers will be seeing a pretty hefty tax bonus check this month.

A motion carried at Tuesday’s Rapides Parish School Board meeting will give those in positions that require a degree or a valid teaching certificate a $6,000 bonus check. Those in a position that doesn’t require a degree, along with support personnel, will receive a $3,000 bonus check.

These bonuses are from sales tax collections, which have been up this year.

Employees are said to receive these checks by May 21.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eddie Ray Jackson, Jr.
Eddie Ray Jackson sentenced for 2017 murder in convenience store parking lot
David Westmoreland, 60, of Alexandria, has been charged with first offense DWI, vehicular...
Alexandria man charged with DWI, hit and run, following traffic fatality near Horseshoe Drive
Eric Derell Smith
Police: Baby allegedly kidnapped from Baker area area home dies
Danyell Dewayne Hunter
Alexandria man arrested following Hickory Street shooting
Vincent Griffin
Alexandria man arrested for sexual battery, molestation of a juvenile

Latest News

The Grant Parish School Board recognized Michael Morris for selfless actions during a bus...
Grant Parish student recognized for selfless actions
Grant Parish student recognized for helping others in bus accident
The weekly winners of the Golden Apple Award were treated to a banquet on Tuesday night.
2020-2021 Golden Apple Teacher of the Year Named
2020-2021 Golden Apple Teacher of the Year Named