Rapides Parish School Board approves tax bonus checks

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - Rapides Parish teachers will be seeing a pretty hefty tax bonus check this month.

A motion carried at Tuesday’s Rapides Parish School Board meeting will give those in positions that require a degree or a valid teaching certificate a $6,000 bonus check. Those in a position that doesn’t require a degree, along with support personnel, will receive a $3,000 bonus check.

These bonuses are from sales tax collections, which have been up this year.

Employees are said to receive these checks by May 21.

