Rapides Parish School Board approves tax bonus checks
Published: May. 4, 2021 at 10:43 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - Rapides Parish teachers will be seeing a pretty hefty tax bonus check this month.
A motion carried at Tuesday’s Rapides Parish School Board meeting will give those in positions that require a degree or a valid teaching certificate a $6,000 bonus check. Those in a position that doesn’t require a degree, along with support personnel, will receive a $3,000 bonus check.
These bonuses are from sales tax collections, which have been up this year.
Employees are said to receive these checks by May 21.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.