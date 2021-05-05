Rapides Parish School Board hosts ‘Elevate Your Future’ job fair

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The “Elevate Your Future” job fair for high school seniors in Rapides Parish aims at making sure graduating seniors know their next step in life.

With over 50 companies participating, graduating seniors visited tables to learn more about future opportunities. But, the first-ever “Elevate Your Future” job fair offered a little more. Students were able to view all current job openings at each participating company, along with having the opportunity to apply and interview for any available position.

Before visiting tables, students participated in job seeker mini sessions for reminders about interviewing techniques.

About 250 graduating seniors from Rapides Parish attended the fair.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.