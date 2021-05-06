Alexandria convicted felon charged with possession of illegal drugs, weapons
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - A convicted felon from Alexandria has been arrested for possessing illegal drugs as well as firearms, according to the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office.
RPSO says on May 5 they pulled James Eric Freeman, 47, over for a traffic stop. During the stop, deputies say they discovered a handgun in Freeman’s possession. After a brief struggle, Freeman was taken into custody without further incident. RPSO later learned he was a convicted felon currently on parole through the State of Louisiana for narcotics distribution and is prohibited from possessing a firearm.
RPSO searched Freeman’s residence and located suspected fentanyl, liquid fentanyl/methadone, suspected marijuana/synthetic marijuana, three firearms and suspected drug paraphernalia.
Freeman has been booked for the following charges:
- Illegal carrying of a weapon-first
- Resisting an officer
- Intent to Distribute CDS 1 (marijuana/synthetic marijuana approximately 26 grams
- Intent to Distribute CDS 2 (fentanyl) approximately four grams
- Intent to Distribute CDS 2 (methadone) approximately
- Four counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon
- Four counts of possession of a firearm with illegal drugs
- Possession of drug paraphernalia
Freeman remains in jail on a $93,500 bond and parole hold without bond.
Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.