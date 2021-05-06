Alexandria convicted felon charged with possession of illegal drugs, weapons

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - A convicted felon from Alexandria has been arrested for possessing illegal drugs as well as firearms, according to the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office.

RPSO says on May 5 they pulled James Eric Freeman, 47, over for a traffic stop. During the stop, deputies say they discovered a handgun in Freeman’s possession. After a brief struggle, Freeman was taken into custody without further incident. RPSO later learned he was a convicted felon currently on parole through the State of Louisiana for narcotics distribution and is prohibited from possessing a firearm.

(Source: Rapides Parish Sheriff's Office)

RPSO searched Freeman’s residence and located suspected fentanyl, liquid fentanyl/methadone, suspected marijuana/synthetic marijuana, three firearms and suspected drug paraphernalia.

Freeman has been booked for the following charges:

Illegal carrying of a weapon-first

Resisting an officer

Intent to Distribute CDS 1 (marijuana/synthetic marijuana approximately 26 grams

Intent to Distribute CDS 2 (fentanyl) approximately four grams

Intent to Distribute CDS 2 (methadone) approximately

Four counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

Four counts of possession of a firearm with illegal drugs

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Freeman remains in jail on a $93,500 bond and parole hold without bond.

