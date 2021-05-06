Advertisement

Alexandria convicted felon charged with possession of illegal drugs, weapons

James Eric Freeman
James Eric Freeman(Source: Rapides Parish Sheriff's Office)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: May. 6, 2021 at 6:48 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - A convicted felon from Alexandria has been arrested for possessing illegal drugs as well as firearms, according to the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office.

RPSO says on May 5 they pulled James Eric Freeman, 47, over for a traffic stop. During the stop, deputies say they discovered a handgun in Freeman’s possession. After a brief struggle, Freeman was taken into custody without further incident. RPSO later learned he was a convicted felon currently on parole through the State of Louisiana for narcotics distribution and is prohibited from possessing a firearm.

(Source: Rapides Parish Sheriff's Office)

RPSO searched Freeman’s residence and located suspected fentanyl, liquid fentanyl/methadone, suspected marijuana/synthetic marijuana, three firearms and suspected drug paraphernalia.

Freeman has been booked for the following charges:

  • Illegal carrying of a weapon-first
  • Resisting an officer
  • Intent to Distribute CDS 1 (marijuana/synthetic marijuana approximately 26 grams
  • Intent to Distribute CDS 2 (fentanyl) approximately four grams
  • Intent to Distribute CDS 2 (methadone) approximately
  • Four counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon
  • Four counts of possession of a firearm with illegal drugs
  • Possession of drug paraphernalia

Freeman remains in jail on a $93,500 bond and parole hold without bond.

