Board of Supervisors names next LSU president

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU Board of Supervisors has voted to hire Dr. William Tate as the university’s next president.

Tate will be the first African American to hold the position at LSU. The board voted 15-0 in favor of Tate.

The announcement was made Thursday, May 6, after the three finalists for the position were interviewed by the board earlier in the day.

Dr. William Tate is the provost and executive vice president of academic affairs at the University of South Carolina. He holds the USC Education Foundation Distinguished Professorship with appointments in Sociology and Family and Preventive Medicine (secondary appointment). Prior to that, he served as dean and vice provost for graduate education at Washington University in St. Louis. Before working at Washington University in St. Louis, Tate served on the faculty of the University of Wisconsin at Madison. He completed a second post-doctoral training program in the Department of Psychiatry—Epidemiology and Prevention Group at the Washington University School of Medicine, where he earned a master’s degree in psychiatric epidemiology.

LSU’s interim president, Tom Galligan, recently changed his mind about seeking the job full-time.

The university’s new president will face the tough task of rebuilding the university’s image after months of turmoil and negative headlines. LSU’s former president, F. King Alexander, was essentially forced to resign from his new position as president of Oregon State University after allegations surfaced that complaints of sexual misconduct among certain students and staff were mishandled during his time at LSU.

The allegations were mainly raised in a report issued by Husch Blackwell, a private law firm hired to investigate Title IX and other issues at LSU.

The Title IX program is aimed at protecting people from discrimination based on sex in education programs or activities that receive federal financial assistance.

Former LSU head football coach Les Miles left his job as coach at the University of Kansas earlier this month because of issues raised during the same Husch Blackwell probe. The report raised allegations that Miles had inappropriate contact with and said inappropriate things about female LSU students. He denies the allegations.

The report also outlined various other incidents of sexual misconduct involving LSU that were not properly investigated, including allegations against former LSU football player Derrius Guice.

