Gov. Edwards says he will join Pres. Biden in Lake Charles

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards said Wednesday that he will join Pres. Joe Biden when he visits Lake Charles Thursday.

Pres. Biden is stopping in Lake Charles and New Orleans promoting his $2 trillion infrastructure package.

“Personally, I can’t think of a better place to do that,” Edwards said. “It is incredibly important that we invest in infrastructure in Louisiana and around the country. I’ll be joining the President in Lake Charles tomorrow at the bridge, and again, this is fitting. Infrastructure in Louisiana, roads and bridges, have been given a D+ grade. Louisiana has 1,634 bridges in poor condition.”

Edwards said Biden’s visit to Lake Charles is also important because the area is still recovering from Hurricanes Laura and Delta, and the assistance needed to fully restore the area can only come from the federal government.

After his Lake Charles stop, Biden will travel to New Orleans and tour water and sewer infrastructure systems in the city.

“He will see firsthand the struggles we face as more than 50% of our water systems have infrastructure that is at least 50 years old,” Edwards said.

