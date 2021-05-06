Advertisement

Gov. Edwards says he will join Pres. Biden in Lake Charles

By KPLC Staff
Published: May. 5, 2021 at 6:09 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards said Wednesday that he will join Pres. Joe Biden when he visits Lake Charles Thursday.

Pres. Biden is stopping in Lake Charles and New Orleans promoting his $2 trillion infrastructure package.

“Personally, I can’t think of a better place to do that,” Edwards said. “It is incredibly important that we invest in infrastructure in Louisiana and around the country. I’ll be joining the President in Lake Charles tomorrow at the bridge, and again, this is fitting. Infrastructure in Louisiana, roads and bridges, have been given a D+ grade. Louisiana has 1,634 bridges in poor condition.”

Edwards said Biden’s visit to Lake Charles is also important because the area is still recovering from Hurricanes Laura and Delta, and the assistance needed to fully restore the area can only come from the federal government.

After his Lake Charles stop, Biden will travel to New Orleans and tour water and sewer infrastructure systems in the city.

“He will see firsthand the struggles we face as more than 50% of our water systems have infrastructure that is at least 50 years old,” Edwards said.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights
Alexandria man arrested after unresponsive infant brought to emergency room
Danyell Dewayne Hunter
Alexandria man arrested following Hickory Street shooting
Rapides Parish School Board approves tax bonus checks
Eric Derell Smith
Police: Baby allegedly kidnapped from Baker area home dies
Alexandria City Council votes to override Mayor Hall’s veto of amended budget

Latest News

President Joe Biden to pitch infrastructure package in Louisiana
President Biden set to pitch infrastructure package in Louisiana
Pineville Christian Academy is coming soon.
Pineville Christian Academy opening in August
New school set to open in Pineville in August
Elevate Your Future Job Fair in Rapides Parish, La.
Rapides Parish School Board hosts ‘Elevate Your Future’ job fair
High school seniors explore job opportunities