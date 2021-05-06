Advertisement

In a new film, Gia Coppola dissects ‘Mainstream’ culture

This image released by IFC Films shows Andrew Garfield, from left, Maya Hawke and Nat Wolff in...
This image released by IFC Films shows Andrew Garfield, from left, Maya Hawke and Nat Wolff in a scene from "Mainstream," a film by Gia Coppola.(Courtesy of Beth Dubber. An IFC Films Release. | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 5, 2021 at 8:46 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
(AP) - Gia Coppola had a famous filmmaking surname, a promising debut film under her belt and a timely idea about skewering internet influencer culture, but it still took nearly seven years to get “Mainstream” off the ground.

Her film, an internet age update of Elia Kazan’s 1957 satire “A Face in the Crowd,” stars Andrew Garfield as a street corner philosopher who a young artist played by Maya Hawke starts filming.

Garfield came on not just as a star but as a producer as well which helped a great deal.

“Mainstream,” an IFC Films release, is available in theaters and on demand Friday.

