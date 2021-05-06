Jones’ perfect game leads Jena Giants to State Title

JENA, La. (KALB) - The Jena Giants were looking for their first title after numerous trips to Sulphur in the last decade, and Jena senior Janasia Jones hit a two-run home run that ultimately sealed the deal with a 12-10 win.

Jones finished two of two at the plate, two walks, three RBI’s, four runs and two home runs in the Class 3A State Championship game against Iowa.

“Normally when I’m at the plate I’m shaking and all tensed up, but a lot of people told me to relax at the plate, let my body go and it worked,” Janasia Jones said.

Janasia earned the most outstanding player of the game award after her performance.

