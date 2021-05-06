Advertisement

Josh Duggar granted release as he awaits child porn trial

Former reality TV star Josh Duggar starred on TLC’s “19 Kids and Counting” until it was pulled...
Former reality TV star Josh Duggar starred on TLC’s “19 Kids and Counting” until it was pulled from the network in 2015 following revelations that Duggar had molested four of his sisters and a babysitter.(Source: Washington County Sheriff's Office)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 6, 2021 at 9:31 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Former reality TV star Josh Duggar will be released as he awaits trial on charges that he downloaded and possessed child pornography.

U.S. District Judge Christy Comstock on Wednesday ordered Duggar confined to the home of family friends who have agreed to serve as custodians during his release. The judge barred Duggar from any Internet-accessible devices.

Duggar starred on TLC’s “19 Kids and Counting” until it was pulled from the network in 2015 following revelations that Duggar had molested four of his sisters and a babysitter.

He was indicted on the federal child pornography charges on Friday.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Alexandria City Council voted 5-2 Tuesday night to override the mayor's veto of the amended...
Alexandria mayor files civil suit after city council overrides budget veto
Patricia ‘Kay’ Watley claims that throughout her employment, her “coworkers and superiors...
Former deputy city marshal files federal suit against office, claiming harassment
Rapides Parish School Board approves tax bonus checks
Police lights
Alexandria man arrested after unresponsive infant brought to emergency room
The Grant Parish School Board recognized Michael Morris for selfless actions during a bus...
Grant Parish student recognized for selfless actions

Latest News

A New Hampshire couple was beaten while on vacation in Miami Beach.
Couple beaten while visiting Miami Beach, arrest made
FILE - In this March 31, 2021 file photo, a nurse fills a syringe with a dose of Johnson &...
Support grows for IP waiver on virus vaccines; snags remain
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks Tuesday, March 2, 2021, during his State of the State address...
Florida gov. signs GOP voting law critics call ‘un-American’
A man walks past a "Now Hiring" sign on a window at a Sherwin-Williams store, Friday, Feb. 26,...
US unemployment claims fall to a pandemic low of 498,000