La. Senate approves bill that bans transgender athletes from competing in girls’ sports
Published: May. 5, 2021 at 9:33 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana Senate approved a bill Wednesday, May 5, that keeps transgender athletes from competing in girls’ sports.
The Senate voted 29-6 in favor of SB 156, which is sponsored by Sen. Beth Mizell (R-Franklinton).
The bill will next go to the House Education Committee, which rejected a similar measure Tuesday.
Supporters of the proposals said they are trying to protect female athletes from unfair competition.
Opponents call the measures discriminatory.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.