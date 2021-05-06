Advertisement

Lady Eagles make history sending 12 girls to State

By Nicole Hutchison
Published: May. 5, 2021 at 10:55 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Holy Savior Menard recently won the Class 2A Regional meet, and now twelve Lady Eagles will head to the LHSAA State Track and Field meet.

This marks the most qualifiers in program history.

“This is absolutely amazing,” head coach Shelly Warren said. “When I came to the school it was known as a distance program. I take pride in developing not only a group of runners but also a field program full of pole-vaulters, long jumper’s triple jumpers, and more.”

