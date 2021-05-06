Advertisement

LIVE TODAY: Pres. Biden departs D.C. for Lake Charles, New Orleans

Pres. Joe Biden will pitch his $2 trillion infrastructure plan when he visits Lake Charles and New Orleans Thursday.(KPLC)
By Johnathan Manning
Published: May. 6, 2021 at 10:33 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - President Joe Biden will be in Louisiana today, Thursday, May 6, promoting his $2 trillion infrastructure package.

Biden will stop first in Lake Charles, then head to New Orleans as part of his Getting America Back on Track Tour.

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards, who will join Pres. Biden in Lake Charles, said the president is expected to stop at the I-10 bridge in Lake Charles and tour sewer and water systems in New Orleans.

“I’ll be joining the President in Lake Charles tomorrow at the bridge, and again, this is fitting,” Edwards said. “Infrastructure in Louisiana, roads, and bridges, have been given a D-plus grade. Louisiana has 1,634 bridges in poor condition.”

The president left Joint Base Andrews around 9:30 a.m. and is expected to arrive in Lake Charles around 12:15 p.m. Around 1:25 p.m., he will speak on the American Jobs Plan near the I-10 bridge over the Calcasieu River.

He will then travel to New Orleans, where he will tour the Carrollton Water Plant.

We will have live coverage of the President’s visit. You’ll be able to watch it live here on this page.

