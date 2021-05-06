LSU presidential search near end; announcement expected during Board of Supervisors meeting Thursday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU Board of Supervisors will meet Thursday, May 6, beginning at 8:30 a.m.

According to its website, LSU says the three presidential candidates aiming to become the university’s next leader will speak during Thursday’s board meeting.

The statement reads as follows:

During the May 6, 2021 LSU Board of Supervisors meeeting, each candidate for president will be allotted 90 minutes for presentation and questions followed by a short break. The first candidate is anticipated to make the presentation at, or shortly after, 9:30 a.m. If a candidate finishes in less than 90 minutes, the Board may choose to call the next candidate earlier than the estimated time outlined. Below are the estimated time of interviews: LSU

Anyone interested in making public comment during today’s meeting should submit a request to lsuboard@lsu.edu one hour prior to the start of the meeting, according to LSU.

The public may also submit written comments related to agenda items and those will be added to the official record.

Also on the agenda, the LSU Board of Supervisors will be asked to approve a $2.5 million dollar contract for new Head Women’s Basketball Coach, Kim Mulkey.

The Board will also be asked to increase the price of season tickets for women’s basketball.

