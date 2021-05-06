Advertisement

Northwestern State’s Jackson snags second SLC weekly honor this outdoor season

(Source: NSU Athletics)
By Matt Vines
Published: May. 5, 2021 at 7:39 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
The following was released to us by NSU Athletics:

NATCHITOCHES, La. - Northwestern State sprinter Natashia Jackson will end her outdoor regular season just like she started it – with a Southland Conference Runner of the Week honor.

Jackson was named the recipient by the league’s sports information directors after four event wins and two personal records this past weekend at the Texas A&M Alumni Muster.

The Houston native set personal marks in the 100 meters (11.70) and 200 meters (23.52), which both dented NSU’s record books.

Her 200 time ranks second in NSU history and her 100 clocking takes sixth-place all-time in Lady Demon lore. The 200 time is also the best in the conference this season and ranks 70th nationally.

Jackson added two relay wins as well, running legs of the 4x100 and 4x400 in 45.52 and 3:40.90, respectively.

The weekly honor is Jackson’s second this season and fifth of her career.

Jackson has the opportunity to match the Southland Conference’s overall gold medal count at the SLC Outdoor Championships starting May 14.

She has 16 gold medals with 20 being the record.

