Pineville flower shop donates bouquets for weekly Golden Apple award

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - Shelia Vincent of “Always Yours Flowers by Shelia” has been in the flower business for 35 years here in Cenla.

“I like to do something different. I like anything that has a natural look about it,” said Vincent, a self-taught florist.

You may recognize her unique arrangements bursting with color and creativity from KALB and Hixson Autoplex’s Golden Apple Award, for which she donates a bouquet every week.

“I wanted them to know that we appreciate them. I had three children who went through the school system here,” said Vincent.

Shelia Vincent is the owner of "Always Yours Flowers by Shelia" in Pineville. (KALB)

Her flowers are picked fresh, shipped all the way from South America or California to Miami, before making their way to a local wholesaler and then into a vase on Rigolette Road.

“We love what we do,” Vincent said.

Some recipients of her flowers are celebrating solemn occasions, and others are marking life events like birthdays, proms, and holidays. No matter the occasion, Shelia says she’s happy to be a part of it.

“I love their faces. I love making someone’s day. It’s the best feeling. I told my husband I would do this for free if we could afford to because I just like to know that somebody is getting something special,” she said.

