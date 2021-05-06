Prayer day set for May 16 in Alexandria

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Alexandria’s mayor has declared Sunday, May 16 as a citywide day of prayer.

Mayor Jeff Hall is encouraging local religious leaders to offer special prayers for the city in their services on that day.

“With all of the challenges we have faced as a community, I believe a coordinated effort that encourages people of all faiths to ask their God to mend our hearts and help us be better citizens is a wonderful way to bring us closer together as a community.”