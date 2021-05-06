Advertisement

President Biden set to pitch infrastructure package in Louisiana

By Peter Zampa
Published: May. 5, 2021 at 3:18 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - President Joe Biden is making his first trip to Louisiana Thursday since taking office. The president is looking to shore up support for his big ideas on the Gulf Coast. When President Joe Biden touches down in Louisiana Thursday it is go time for him to convince folks his wide ranging $2 trillion infrastructure package will pay off in the state.

“There has to be action. His only red line in this discussion is inaction,” said Chris Meagher, White House deputy press secretary.

The president is not just sticking to politically friendly regions on his trip, visiting the more liberal New Orleans but also deeply conservative Lake Charles. Meagher says infrastructure impacts every district in the country.

“It’s not Republicans who drive on our roads, it’s not only Democrats who drive on our roads. Everybody drives on our roads, everybody hits those potholes,” said Meagher.

Rep.-elect Troy Carter (D-LA) will not officially become a member of the U.S. House of Representatives until May 11, but he says he is meeting with the president on his trip to New Orleans. Carter thinks it is smart that the president is focusing on his state as he pitches his infrastructure proposal. The president will visit the Carrollton Water Plant during his pitch in New Orleans.

“We have people that have been in his ear talking about the importance of infrastructure needs in Louisiana. We’re just very honored that he’s started this tour in New Orleans or Louisiana,” said Carter.

Senator Bill Cassidy (R-LA) is skeptical of the administration’s proposal, saying the package is too broad and the price tag too high. He says the president needs to speak directly to workers on this trip about his push to move away from fossil fuels in this proposal. Oil and gas are key industries and job creators in the region.

“Right now people who are in oil and gas feel as if he’s got a bullseye on their job. So I’m hoping that he can answer questions as well as give his own message,” said Cassidy.

Cassidy plans to accompany the president on the trip. Rep. Clay Higgins (R-LA) says he has scheduling conflicts and will not meet with the president Thursday. But he says he will relay his concerns about the infrastructure package through his staff, a package Higgins says needs to focus more on repairing roads and bridges.

“We’re going to be looking for some commitment out of the president’s office that will help Louisiana when it comes to infrastructure,” said Higgins.

It is slated to be just a day trip to Louisiana for the president. He will return to the White House Thursday evening.

Copyright 2021 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights
Alexandria man arrested after unresponsive infant brought to emergency room
Danyell Dewayne Hunter
Alexandria man arrested following Hickory Street shooting
Rapides Parish School Board approves tax bonus checks
Eric Derell Smith
Police: Baby allegedly kidnapped from Baker area home dies
Alexandria City Council votes to override Mayor Hall’s veto of amended budget

Latest News

FILE - In this Jan. 18, 2020, file photo Caitlyn Jenner speaks at the 4th Women's March in Los...
Caitlyn Jenner to critics: ‘I move on’ she says in interview
Cop who fatally shot Rayshard Brooks reinstated
FILE - In this April 28, 2021, file photo, U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai testifies...
US backs waiving intellectual property rules on vaccines
FILE - In this Nov. 3, 2020, file photo, a poll worker talks to a voter before they vote on a...
Democrats revise voting bill, but Senate obstacles remain
Domangue Live
Cenla Day in Baton Rouge