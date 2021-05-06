Advertisement

Sen. Cassidy releases statement on President Biden’s visit to Louisiana

By KALB Digital Team
Published: May. 6, 2021 at 6:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The following was released by Sen. Cassidy’s Press Team:

BATON ROUGE, La. - U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy released a video statement following President Biden’s visit to Louisiana.

Cassidy spoke with the president regarding infrastructure and the need for disaster assistance following the record-breaking 2020 hurricane season and winter storms.

“On the Bonnet Carré Spillway going back to Baton Rouge from Kenner — just met with President Biden. We talked about a couple of things on the tarmac. I raised the issue of a disaster relief package — our state has been hit by hurricanes and winter storms and other things. He said he would work with us on it. Second, we also talked about infrastructure. That’s why he came. I like our plan better — twice as much money for roads and bridges and only costs about a quarter as much. Hopeful we get to common ground.”

Sen. Bill Cassidy

