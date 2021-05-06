Six LC baseball players graduate prior to ASC Playoffs

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - Six Louisiana College baseball players received their diplomas Wednesday, May 5 prior to their opening round in the American Southwest Conference playoffs.

Louisiana College’s commencement for the entire campus is scheduled for Saturday, May 8. However, the Wildcats will not be in attendance due to chasing a championship. So, President Dr. Rick Brewer and the rest of the LC staff made arrangements for the athletes to walk across the stage early.

“This is something these men will remember for the rest of their lives,” Dr. Brewer said. “When our Athletic Director, Reni Mason, contacted me on Monday informing me that the boys would miss out on graduation, I knew immediately we had to change that.”

The graduating seniors include Brody Falgoust, Andrew Robinson, Gerald Groue Jr., Dane Pederson, Konnor McDermott and Brooks Southall.

“This feels so great,” senior Andrew Robinson said. “I graduated last year in 2020, but COVID prevented me from having graduation so now that I have experienced it, it is exciting. We earned this.”

“I had to overcome so many challenges,” senior Gerald Groue Jr. said. “I was injured. I took a year off of school after I tore a ligament in my elbow. COVID happened and my senior year got cut short, but knowing that I stuck everything out and made it here today makes me feel like I can do anything.”

Now, the Wildcats will head to Marshall, Texas to compete in the playoffs. On Thursday, May 6, the Cats will face the University of the Ozarks at 3 p.m.

