Third Circuit grants Korri Thornton a new trial based on SCOTUS decision

Korri Thornton (Source: RPSO)
Korri Thornton (Source: RPSO)(KALB)
By Brooke Buford
Published: May. 6, 2021 at 10:15 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Korri Thornton, 28 of Alexandria, who was sentenced to life in prison in March 2020 for the June 2018 murder of Dadrian Henderson in a parking lot on Henry Street in Alexandria, will receive a new trial.

Thornton was convicted by a non-unanimous jury of second degree murder, but did receive a unanimous conviction by a jury of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He received a life sentence for the murder conviction and received 10 years for the firearm conviction to run concurrent.

Last year, the United States Supreme Court ended non-unanimous jury verdicts in a decision in Ramos v. Louisiana. Because Thornton’s case was on direct review, the Third Circuit vacated his conviction and sentence this week and remanded the case back to the 9th Judicial District Court in Rapides Parish for a new trial.

District Attorney Phillip Terrell told News Channel 5 the office intends to review and re-try the case. Thornton was represented during the trial by Christopher LaCour.

