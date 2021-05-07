Advertisement

14-year-old arrested on murder charge in shooting death of Port Allen teen

Officers with the Port Allen Police Department are responsible for patrolling a city of about 5,000 people.(WAFB)
By Josh Auzenne
Published: May. 7, 2021 at 8:39 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
PORT ALLEN, La. (WAFB) - A 14-year-old is facing a second-degree murder charge in connection with the shooting death of a Port Allen teen, according to District Attorney Tony Clayton.

The suspect’s name has not been released.

Officials said dispatchers in West Baton Rouge Parish received reports on Saturday, May 1, just before 1 a.m. of shots fired near the 200 block of North 14th Street. They added officers found a teenage girl suffering from gunshot wounds.

That teenager has been identified as Jazzimane Walker. According to Port Allen Police Chief Corey Hicks, Walker was taken to the hospital where she died from her injuries.

Clayton said more arrests are expected. The Port Allen Police Department continues to investigate.

