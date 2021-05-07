Advertisement

Angelina Jolie lets Taylor Sheridan drag her through hell

“Those Who Wish Me Dead” coming to theaters/HBO Max on May 14
This image released by Warner Bros. Entertainment shows director Taylor Sheridan, left, with...
This image released by Warner Bros. Entertainment shows director Taylor Sheridan, left, with Angelina Jolie on the set of "Those Who Wish Me Dead."(Emerson Miller | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 7, 2021 at 4:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW YORK (AP) — Angelina Jolie says she’s not quite retiring from movies, but that she expects her international work to be her focus going forward.

In an interview with The Associated Press, Jolie says international work will be her priority after the pandemic. She is a special envoy on refugees to the United Nations.

In the upcoming thriller “Those Who Wish Me Dead,” Jolie stars as a smokejumper in Montana. It’s one of her few live-action acting roles in the last decade.

Made in the midst of a painful and protracted divorce with Brad Pitt, Jolie says she was drawn to the film as a way to “find your strength and move forward.”

“Those Who Wish Me Dead” will be coming to theaters and to HBO Max subscribers on May 14.

