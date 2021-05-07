Ardoin earns Co-Freshman of the Year as eight Generals selected to RRAC All-Conference teams

ALEXANDRIA, La. (LSUA Sports Information) - As one of the top teams in the Red River Athletic Conference, the LSUA baseball team reaped the rewards during the All-Conference selections.

Jordan Ardoin was named the co-RRAC Freshman of the Year, headlining eight Generals honored, the conference announced Thursday.

Joining Ardoin on the first team were catcher Louis Morgan and pitcher Hunter Meche. Making the second team was second baseman Cameron Daigle, pitcher Seth Trahan and outfielders Kobe Baker and Alex Orenczuk. Adrian Gomez was selected as LSUA’s choice for the Champions of Character team.

Ardoin shared the Freshman of the Year honor with Texas A&M-Texarkana’s Hunter Reid. In addition to being named the co-Freshman of the Year, the Pine Prairie, La., native also was named the First Team All-RRAC and the Gold Glove shortstop.

Ardoin batted .335, which was among the best on the team, and drove in a whopping 50 runs in 51 games, which led the conference, as did his 18 doubles. His 59 hits were third in the league. Ardoin’s best performance came in an 18-3 victory over TAMUT when he went 3-for-4 with four RBI.

As a defender, he only committed nine errors and had a fielding percentage of .946.

In his first season with the Generals, Louis Morgan made himself right at home, earning the First Team All-Conference selection at catcher. After a bit of a slow start to the season, Morgan went on a tear, finishing the season with a .325 batting average.

Morgan, a Hurley, Miss., native, was a fixture in the middle of the Generals order. He clobbered five home runs and drove in 29 RBI. His four homers in league play tied for sixth in the conference. His other round-tripper came against Division I opponent McNeese. Morgan drove in at least three runs on six occasions this season and four times in his last nine contests.

After being named Texas Collegiate League South Pitcher of the Year last summer, Hunter Meche continued his exceptional play into the season. ‘Smoke’ went 4-0 with a 3.83 ERA and turned his play up to 11 once conference play began. During league action, Meche won all three of his decisions and had an ERA of 2.12 ranked second in the RRAC.

Meche, a junior from Rayne, La., saved his best for a matchup with Jarvis Christian, where he struck out a whopping 15 in a seven-inning complete-game shutout. For his efforts, he was named RRAC Pitcher of the Week. He followed that up by striking out nine in seven innings of one-run ball against TAMUT.

Orenczuk, a transfer from Colby Community College, has raked ever since coming on campus. He has hit two grand slams in his seven total home runs, which was tied for third in the conference. He batted .339 with 32 RBI.

Baker brought his game to another level in 2021. Baker hit an incredible .463, which would have been tops in the conference by a landslide if he had enough games played. He crushed his first career home run against McNeese, a three-run shot, on March 16.

Daigle, a sophomore from Brusly, La., hit .314 for the Generals to earn the spot on the second team. He hit a massive home run in the sixth inning of a game against TAMUT on April 26, giving LSUA breathing room in a big 5-1 victory.

Trahan, another freshman honored by the RRAC, announced his presence with authority in his debut. The Scott, La., native, allowed one unearned run in five innings in relief, earning the win in a 5-1 win over Texas Wesleyan. He went 7-3 with a 4.98 ERA and his seven wins ranked second and four league wins were tied for third.

LSUA (26-25) is the No. 3 seed in the RRAC Tournament, which begins on Friday in Shreveport. The Generals play at 3:30 against TAMUT. You can stream the game online here: https://portal.stretchinternet.com/lsus/.

