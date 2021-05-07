Advertisement

GoFundMe made for family of Horseshoe Drive hit-and-run victim

By Dylan Domangue
Published: May. 6, 2021 at 10:59 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Last weekend, 60-year-old David Westmoreland was arrested after a hit-and-run left one person dead on Horseshoe Drive.

Westmoreland, a retired Louisiana State Trooper, was arrested by the Alexandria Police Department on charges of first-offense DWI, vehicular homicide, hit-and-run and limitations on passing bicycles. Westmoreland has retained Defense Attorney Mike Small.

The victim’s family confirmed that the man who was killed in the hit-and-run incident was 48-year-old Donnie Cayer, a single parent of two sons. The family says he was riding bikes with one of his sons when he was hit.

Cynthia Cayer Sandoval, Donnie’s sister, said, “He was apparently hit and his son ran over to him, grabbed him and was just going ‘dad, dad.’”

The family also said a Rapides Parish Sheriff’s officer and nurse practitioner arrived on scene to perform CPR before Donnie was taken to the hospital.

“We sat in the waiting room for a while and then they came out and told us he had expired,” said Sandoval.

Sandoval is now taking care of his two sons. One is in the 6th grade while the other is in the 10th grade. She says this week hasn’t been easy for them.

“They will be playing but then will say that they are not supposed to be doing this and that they are supposed to be sad so I try to say ‘you don’t have to be sad all the time,’” said Sandoval.

A GoFundMe page has been created to help support the two sons. Read Areingdale worked with Donnie and started the page because he said the sons relied on their dad for everything.

“Now that he’s gone, they have needs and wants that they are going to need to take care of now and later in life. One of my family members gave me the idea to start a page and I didn’t expect it to take off like it did,” said Areingdale.

The fundraiser has brought in over $12,000 so far.

