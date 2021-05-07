Advertisement

Gov. Edwards to make major economic announcement in Shreveport Friday

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards speaks to reporters at a briefing on the state's efforts...
Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards speaks to reporters at a briefing on the state's efforts against the coronavirus pandemic in Baton Rouge, La., Monday, May 4, 2020. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)(Gerald Herbert | AP)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: May. 7, 2021 at 10:56 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Governor John Bel Edwards is set to travel from Baton Rouge to Shreveport Friday, May 7 to make an economic development announcement.

The governor will speak at 2:30 p.m.

It’s widely believed the announcement is in relation to an Amazon distribution center reportedly coming to north Shreveport.

KSLA will livestream the event in this story.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The fundraiser has brought in over $12,000 so far.
GoFundMe made for family of Horseshoe Drive hit-and-run victim
James Eric Freeman
Alexandria convicted felon charged with possession of illegal drugs, weapons
Louisiana could see changes to state motto, song
Korri Thornton (Source: RPSO)
Third Circuit grants Korri Thornton a new trial based on SCOTUS decision
Vincent Simmons (KALB)
Judge Bennett recuses Judge Spruill in Vincent Simmons case

Latest News

For Rent sign AP
Gov. Edwards expands COVID-19 emergency rental assistance program to include utilities
Meteorologist Rachael Penton's GDC Forecast
Meteorologist Rachael Penton's GDC Forecast
Submit your graduation photos!
Eva Hillmann, Ph.D., a coastal scientist with the Pontchartrain Conservancy.
One tree at a time, volunteers and activists grow a new forest of Louisiana cypress trees