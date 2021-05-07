Gov. Edwards to make major economic announcement in Shreveport Friday
Published: May. 7, 2021 at 10:56 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Governor John Bel Edwards is set to travel from Baton Rouge to Shreveport Friday, May 7 to make an economic development announcement.
The governor will speak at 2:30 p.m.
It’s widely believed the announcement is in relation to an Amazon distribution center reportedly coming to north Shreveport.
