Highlighting upcoming events in the Natchitoches area

(KALB) - It’s National Tourism Week and we want to highlight some of the great places we have in Cenla. Kelli West, the director of marketing and communications for the Natchitoches Area Convention and Visitor’s Bureau, joined us for News at Six to discuss what the Natchitoches area has planned now that things are starting to open up again this year.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.