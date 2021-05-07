Hughes wins RRAC Player of the Year, eight LSUA players honored

ALEXANDRIA, La. (LSUA) - Bailey Hughes earns the Red River Athletic Conference Softball Player of the Year, headlining eight LSUA players honored, the conference announced Wednesday.

Hughes, a senior from Denham Springs, La., led the league in home runs (7), runs scored (29) and slugging percentage (.700), tied for the lead in RBI (27) and was second in batting average (.417). She had a conference Player of the Week award. Hughes is currently on a 7-game hit streak, recording five multi-hit games in the process.

Of the eight honored, seven were chosen as First Team All-RRAC selections. The seven players honored was tied for the most in the conference, along with RRAC co-champion Texas A&M-Texarkana. The seven first team selections led the conference.

Joining Hughes on the first team were Bobbi McNaughton, Lauryn McMahon, Miyah Portalis, Haylee Tidwell, Eryn Sanchez and Ryleigh Rutherford.

Bailey McCleary, a senior from Florien, La., was chosen as LSUA’s Champion of Character recipient

McMahon led the league in batting average at .433 and tied with Hughes for the lead with 27 RBI. On two occasions, she had four hits, and against Arizona Christian on March 9, she drove in four.

Portalis batted .383 in league games, driving in 14, which was third in the conference. She hit a big home run against Our Lady of the Lake on April 9.

Eryn Sanchez, a freshman, and Ryleigh Rutherford, a junior, were two of the best pitchers in the RRAC. Sanchez had a terrific 1.75 ERA in league action and Rutherford was even better at 1.30, which was third in the conference. Both players ranked in the top five.

Sanchez went 8-0 in league play, including a seven-inning complete-game shutout of co-champion Texas A&M-Texarkana. Rutherford has been stellar in her last 10 games, allowing just five runs in 43.1 innings for an 0.81 ERA. She also earned the win the clinching game against Jarvis Christian, which earned the Generals a share of the conference crown.

Both McNaughton (.333) and Tidwell (.311) hit over .300. Tidwell hit three round-trippers and drove in 17.

The Generals enter RRAC Tournament play on Thursday in Pineville. The tournament was moved to the campus of Louisiana College after heavy rain in Alexandria earlier in the week. LSUA takes on the winner of Our Lady of the Lake and Southwest. The game begins at approximately 5:45 p.m.

