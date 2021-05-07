Indians look to build off Regional Title win at State

BALL, La. (KALB) - The Tioga Indians, like many other Central Louisiana teams, qualified for the LHSAA State Track and Field meet.

However, the Indians have set themselves apart grabbing their first Regional Title win in school history. That win is something they look to build on this weekend.

“I’m excited for our guys because we have a young team,” head coach Dan Christman said. “There’s just a lot of competition, but us knowing that we are one of the four teams that can possibly win the title gives us a lot of confidence. We just have to go out there and get it done.”

