Lions’ quarterfinal shutout seals first ever trip to Sulphur

By Nicole Hutchison
Published: May. 6, 2021 at 10:46 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Exactly a week ago today the University Academy Lady Lions made history qualifying for the State softball tournament.

Now, the boys had the same task at hand and shut out Family Christian 15-0 in three innings to book their first ticket to Sulphur in program history.

Check out the full highlights from tonight’s game.

