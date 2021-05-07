Louisiana College unveils Jimmie Davis marker

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - Louisiana College has unveiled a historical marker in honor of the late two-time governor Jimmie Davis.

Davis graduated from LC in 1924 with a degree in history and went on to earn his master’s degree at LSU before starting a music career and later a political career. Davis is widely known for his Grammy award-winning song “You Are My Sunshine.” He served as governor of Louisiana from 1944 to 1948 and again from 1960 to 1964. He lived to be 101 years old and died November 5, 2000.

“He was one of the greatest musicians of the 20th century. The things he did in the 1920′s, a very risqué-type music, eventually evolved into gospel music, and the man is a true reflection of what the 20th century was about and what Louisiana was all about,” Michael Wynn, a local historian, said.

“He went from here literally around the world through his music and then his leadership was the most effective. So, we’re proud of him as an alum, thankful for the state marker and that’ll be a reminder for decades to come that you can be a poor little fella from north Louisiana and make a tremendous impact on the world,” Dr. Rick Brewer, President of Louisiana College, said.

Davis was known as the singing governor because he often performed for crowds on his campaign stops around the state. During his time as governor, he established the state employees retirement system in 1964 and built the Toledo Bend Reservoir and the Louisiana Governor’s Mansion.

