LSU QB TJ Finley enters his name in the NCAA transfer portal

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE)- LSU QB TJ Finley entered his name in the NCAA transfer portal after only one season in Baton Rouge.

Finley talked about his decision on Thursday morning.

“I’ve been battling with this decision for a while now. A well though out process by myself and my family. At the end of the day, I wanted to do what’s best for me personally, and do what’s best for my family as well. I believe me playing this year would be best for me. Going into a system that I would develop within the next two years to be draft eligible, and possibly go to the draft my third year. I just felt like it was time. I loved LSU, and I actually cried making this decision plenty of times. But it’s worth it. I feel like the benefits of this decision will outweigh the negatives,” said TJ finley.

Here's part of my 1-1 interview with @tj_finley1. Finley breaks down why entered the NCAA transfer portal. @FOX8NOLA pic.twitter.com/xJ6vmEiqM0 — Garland Gillen (@garlandgillen) May 6, 2021

Finley logged five starts for LSU in 2020. The Ponchatoula native led LSU to victories against South Carolina and Arkansas.

Finley threw for 941 yards, with five touchdown passes and five interceptions in 2020.

There’s three other scholarship quarterbacks currently on LSU’s roster. Myles Brennan, Max Johnson, and Garrett Nussmeier.

Finley early enrolled at LSU in the spring of 2020

