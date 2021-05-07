Advertisement

LSU QB TJ Finley enters his name in the NCAA transfer portal

Football Spring Practice
Football Spring Practice((Source: Brandon Gallego/Brandon Gallego / LSU Athletics))
By Garland Gillen
Published: May. 6, 2021 at 9:17 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE)- LSU QB TJ Finley entered his name in the NCAA transfer portal after only one season in Baton Rouge.

Finley talked about his decision on Thursday morning.

“I’ve been battling with this decision for a while now. A well though out process by myself and my family. At the end of the day, I wanted to do what’s best for me personally, and do what’s best for my family as well. I believe me playing this year would be best for me. Going into a system that I would develop within the next two years to be draft eligible, and possibly go to the draft my third year. I just felt like it was time. I loved LSU, and I actually cried making this decision plenty of times. But it’s worth it. I feel like the benefits of this decision will outweigh the negatives,” said TJ finley.

Finley logged five starts for LSU in 2020. The Ponchatoula native led LSU to victories against South Carolina and Arkansas.

Finley threw for 941 yards, with five touchdown passes and five interceptions in 2020.

There’s three other scholarship quarterbacks currently on LSU’s roster. Myles Brennan, Max Johnson, and Garrett Nussmeier.

Finley early enrolled at LSU in the spring of 2020

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Patricia ‘Kay’ Watley claims that throughout her employment, her “coworkers and superiors...
Former deputy city marshal files federal suit against office, claiming harassment
The Alexandria City Council voted 5-2 Tuesday night to override the mayor's veto of the amended...
Alexandria mayor files civil suit after city council overrides budget veto
Rapides Parish School Board approves tax bonus checks
Charles Otis III Sneed
Alexandria man arrested after unresponsive infant brought to emergency room
The Grant Parish School Board recognized Michael Morris for selfless actions during a bus...
Grant Parish student recognized for selfless actions

Latest News

Bailey Hughes earns the Red River Athletic Conference Softball Player of the Year, headlining...
Hughes wins RRAC Player of the Year, eight LSUA players honored
Jena senior Janasia Jones
Jones’ perfect game leads Jena Giants to State Title
Jones’ perfect game leads Jena Giants to State Title
LSU guard Tiara Young (2) dribbles during an NCAA basketball game against UCF on Friday, Dec....
LSU Board of Supervisors approves Mulkey contract, increasing price of women’s basketball tickets