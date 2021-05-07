Advertisement

LSU takes down Auburn 8-3, Marceaux strikes out 11 LSU Baseball

May 6, 2021; Auburn, AL, USA; LSU Tigers Jordan Thompson (13) slides into home during the game...
May 6, 2021; Auburn, AL, USA; LSU Tigers Jordan Thompson (13) slides into home during the game between Auburn and LSU at Plainsman Park. Mandatory Credit: Shanna Lockwood/AU Athletics(Source: Shanna Lockwood/Shanna Lockwood/AU Athletics)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: May. 7, 2021 at 3:28 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
AUBURN, Ala. (WAFB) - The LSU Tigers took down Auburn 8-3 in game one of a crucial weekend series as the Bayou Bengals try to make a run to the postseason.

Starting pitcher Landon Marceaux (5-4) threw 6.1 innings, striking out 11 batters, allowing three runs on seven hits. The LSU Tigers (28-17, 8-14) scored 8 runs on 11 hits. Freshman Tre’ Morgan led the way going 4-5 at the plate including a two-run triple in the top of the eighth inning.

LSU got things started in the top of the third inning as Alex Milazzo led things off with a double and would later score with the bases loaded when Gavin Dugas was hit by a pitch to take a 1-0 lead.

Cade Doughty would add another run on an RBI single to make it 2-0 and Giovanni DiGiacomo added another run on an RBI sac-fly to make it 3-0.

The Auburn Tigers (19-22, 5-17) would answer with an RBI single in the bottom of the third inning to make it 3-1.

After two scoreless innings, LSU added another run on an RBI single from Drew Bianco to make it 4-1. Auburn would trim the lead to 4-3 with solo home runs in the bottom of the sixth inning and seventh.

In the top of the eighth LSU would add insurance runs with an RBI sac-fly from Milazzo to make it 5-3.

And Morgan would add two more runs on a two-run triple to make it 7-3. LSU would add one last run in the top of the ninth with an RBI sac-fly from Jordan Thompson to make it 8-3.

LSU will look to take the series against Auburn on Friday, May 7 with the first pitch scheduled for 7 p.m.

