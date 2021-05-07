Advertisement

Menard’s Dishmond signs to Holmes Community College

By Nicole Hutchison
Published: May. 6, 2021 at 10:51 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Holy Savior Menard’s Jourdain Dishmond has been essential to their basketball program, and now it’s paid off.

Dishmond will head to Holmes Community College in Jackson, MS.

“I’m excited to just know I’m able to take my talents to the next level,” senior Jourdain Dishmond said.

The six-foot-eight senior finished his senior season averaging 15.8 points per game and 10.8 rebounds per game. Over his career, he finished with well over 2,000 points and 1,500 rebounds.

“It just says that I’m capable of a lot,” Dishmond said. “I feel like I can win a National Championship with Holmes and do something that I couldn’t do here.”

“He’ll be able to add a lot down low for them with his strength and his size,” former Menard head basketball coach Brian Terwilliger said. “He’s always been an unselfish player, a willing passer, and overall just talented. He’ll bring his college what he brought to us.”

