OLLU’s pitching too much for short-handed Generals

PINEVILLE, La. (LSUA Sports Information) - The LSUA offense could solve Our Lady of the Lake pitcher Ciera Martinez, as the short-handed LSUA softball team fell 6-0 in the first round of the Red River Athletic Conference Tournament on Thursday evening at Wildcat Park.

With the loss, LSUA (22-13) is pushed to the brink of elimination and will face Jarvis Christian on Friday in a loser-go-home contest.

Martinez, who was named First Team All-RRAC on Wednesday, played like it on Thursday. She threw a complete-game shutout, only allowing the high-powered Generals offense to generate three hits. She struck out eight, to lead OLLU to the winner’s bracket.

The OLLU hurler never was in much danger, as she only allowed six base runners and none of them advanced past second base.

After defeating No. 6 Southwest 2-0, the Saints scored two runs in the first inning and never looked back to down LSUA. They will advance to Saturday’s final day for sure and will play top-seeded TAMUT on Friday to see who has the upper hand the rest of the way in this double-elimination format.

Ever since the Generals took the first two of the three-game series in early April, the Saints have won 12 in a row, beginning with the come-from-behind victory over LSUA on April 10.

The Saints jumped out quickly with two runs in the top of the first. Two singles in the first three batters put runners on the corners with one out. It looked like LSUA starter Ryleigh Rutherford induced a groundout to third base, as Amber Giddens fielded it and threw home to nab Abigail Elizondo at the plate.

With two on and two out, Ariel Montgomery came through with a deep drive to right-center field for a two-run double to give OLLU the first lead.

Montgomery was one of four Saints to record at least two hits, joining Joanna Gonzalez, Julissa Moreno, and Abigail Elizondo.

OLLU (26-16) tacked on two more in the third, both with two outs. All six runs scored with two outs in the inning. In the third, the Saints scored their runs on an Aileen Campos and a wild pitch.

The fifth inning was much like the first. A runner tagged out trying to score was the second out of the inning and Rutherford was on the verge of escaping damage. But Katelyn Esparza broke the game open with a two-run single to put the game seemingly out of reach at 6-0, especially with the way Martinez was pitching.

LSUA pitcher Bobbi McNaughton did her best to try to keep the Generals within striking distance, throwing 2.1 shutout innings in relief, allowing just one hit and one walk, striking out one But the LSUA bats were kept silent due to the brilliance of Martinez.

LSUA tries to stave off elimination on Friday against JCC at 1:30. If the Generals come away with the win, they face another loser-go-home contest against the winner of Southwest and Houston-Victoria. A win in that one would move them to Saturday where they would have to win three games that day in order to advance to the NAIA Tournament.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 LSUA Sports Information. All rights reserved.