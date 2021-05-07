Advertisement

Pfizer starts application for full COVID-19 vaccine approval

By Gray News Staff
Published: May. 7, 2021 at 6:27 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Pfizer/BioNTech has begun its application to the US Food and Drug Administration for full FDA approval of its COVID-19 vaccine for people ages 16 and older, the companies announced.

It’s the first COVID-19 vaccine to be assessed for full FDA approval in the U.S.

All vaccines in the U.S. - Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson - are being used under an emergency authorization to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The goal date for a FDA decision will be set once the application is formally accepted for review.

The companies also submitted an application to expand the current emergency use authoritization for their COVID-19 vaccine to include individuals 12 to 15 years of age.

More than 170 million doses of the two-dose Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine have been delivered across the U.S., the companies said.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The fundraiser has brought in over $12,000 so far.
GoFundMe made for family of Horseshoe Drive hit-and-run victim
James Eric Freeman
Alexandria convicted felon charged with possession of illegal drugs, weapons
Louisiana could see changes to state motto, song
Vincent Simmons (KALB)
Judge Bennett recuses Judge Spruill in Vincent Simmons case
Korri Thornton (Source: RPSO)
Third Circuit grants Korri Thornton a new trial based on SCOTUS decision

Latest News

Texas lawmakers are considering voting restrictions
Voting restrictions gain momentum
A police official in Texas says 29 people have been recovered from a big rig that was stopped...
Police: 29 people recovered from semitruck in Texas
A student is in custody after an Idaho middle school shooting that injured three.
Police: Teacher disarmed student who shot 3 at Idaho school
FILE - This Sept. 23, 2011 file photo shows musician Chris Cornell in New York. The family of...
Family of Chris Cornell settles with doctor over his death