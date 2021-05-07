Pickering’s Ryan Russo steps down as Head Coach
Published: May. 7, 2021
LEESVILLE, La. (KALB) - Pickering Head Football Coach, Ryan Russo, announced he will be leaving the program after two years in the Head Coaching position.
During Russo’s two years at Pickering, the Red Devils finished 8-11. In 2019, he helped the program grab more wins than the Red Devils saw two years prior to his arrival finishing 3-7.
In 2020, the Red Devils finished with their first winning season since 2016 with a 5-4 record.
